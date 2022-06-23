iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Shares Up 0.3%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAFNF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.39.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

