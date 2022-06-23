IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.05

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.05 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.82). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.81), with a volume of 127,196 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £64.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.