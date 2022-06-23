Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 206,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 155,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

IKNA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ikena Oncology by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ikena Oncology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

