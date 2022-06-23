Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.28

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 252608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.32) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($54.74) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.50 ($40.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.