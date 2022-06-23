Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.72

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and traded as low as $24.42. Inogen shares last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 185,234 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $610.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. Inogen’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

