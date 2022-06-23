Insider Buying: Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU) Insider Buys A$1,176,353.41 in Stock

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU – Get Rating) insider Brian Johnson purchased 160,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.33 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,176,353.41 ($816,912.09).

Brian Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Brian Johnson purchased 239,402 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,082.33 ($10,473.84).

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties. Its flagship project is the La Demajagua gold/silver project located on the Isle of Youth, Cubal. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Gold Limited and changed its name to Antilles Gold Limited in November 2020.

