Insider Buying: BirdDog Technology Limited (ASX:BDT) Insider Purchases A$17,000.00 in Stock

BirdDog Technology Limited (ASX:BDT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Baxter acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($11,805.56).

The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

About BirdDog Technology

Birddog Technology Limited operates as a video technology company that develops and manufactures high quality hardware and software solutions worldwide. It provides PF120, an NDI box camera; pan-tilt-zoom cameras; encoders and decoders; audio visual products, controllers, and other accessories; Network Device Interface embedded smart display modules; software; keyboards; and chips and boards.

