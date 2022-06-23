Insider Buying: BirdDog Technology Limited (ASX:BDT) Insider Purchases A$17,000.00 in Stock

BirdDog Technology Limited (ASX:BDT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Baxter acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($11,805.56).
The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.
About BirdDog Technology (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for BirdDog Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BirdDog Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.