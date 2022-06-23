Insider Buying: Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Director Buys 23,000 Shares of Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) Director Ezra S. Field bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RSVRW traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 21,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,868. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reservoir Media stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,219 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

