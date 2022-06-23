Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 3,583 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $43,031.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,177,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,140,417.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. 1,431,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $26.53.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

