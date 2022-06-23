Insider Selling: BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Insider Sells C$150,000.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) insider Robert Stein sold 5,000 shares of BQE Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,986 shares in the company, valued at C$3,749,580.

Robert Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Robert Stein bought 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

BQE Water stock opened at C$30.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.75. The company has a market cap of C$37.44 million and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BQE Water Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.00.

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 million during the quarter.

BQE Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

