Insider Selling: Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Sells 131,558 Shares of Stock

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $21,049.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 930,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Jonathan Green sold 101,687 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $17,286.79.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jonathan Green sold 170,889 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $30,760.02.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $48,619.29.

On Friday, May 27th, Jonathan Green sold 130,009 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $26,001.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 47,888 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $9,577.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Jonathan Green sold 24,837 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $5,215.77.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jonathan Green sold 8,828 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $1,942.16.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.99.

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waitr had a negative net margin of 47.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waitr by 1,639.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 224,960 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in Waitr by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waitr by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waitr by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 92,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Waitr by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

