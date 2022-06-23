Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Trading 7.8% Higher

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.88 and last traded at $76.88. 3,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 223,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.26.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

