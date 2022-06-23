Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $24.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on IAS. Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

IAS stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.91.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 866,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 4.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 215.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 226,470 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,021,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

