Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $24.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.
Several brokerages recently commented on IAS. Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
IAS stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 866,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 4.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 215.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 226,470 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,021,000.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.