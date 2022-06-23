Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

