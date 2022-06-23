Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Cut by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 3.7% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,567,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after buying an additional 993,677 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,115,000 after buying an additional 859,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

