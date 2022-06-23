Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.65. 9,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 62,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Several brokerages have commented on IFS. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $225,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $487,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

