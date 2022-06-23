Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.65. 9,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 62,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.
Several brokerages have commented on IFS. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $225,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $487,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.
About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
