International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.66. 31,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,871. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day moving average is $131.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

