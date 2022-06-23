Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Shares Down 2.6%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 221,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 481,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 1,604.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 36,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

