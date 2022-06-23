Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Transparent Wealth Partners LLC

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

