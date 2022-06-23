Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLGet Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 111,356 shares.The stock last traded at $69.79 and had previously closed at $69.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWL. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 923,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

