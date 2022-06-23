Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 111,356 shares.The stock last traded at $69.79 and had previously closed at $69.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWL. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 923,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

