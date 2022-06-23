Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,770 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSLV. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,360,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13,851.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 85,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 84,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,727 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

