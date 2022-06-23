Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 23rd (AIAGY, BLWYF, BVRDF, CRARY, EMLAF, ETTYF, GRRMF, HEINY, HLMAF, ITGGF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 23rd:

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €87.00 ($91.58) to €81.00 ($85.26).

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,160 ($38.71) to GBX 3,230 ($39.56).

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($30.53) to €26.00 ($27.37).

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.50 ($11.05).

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$42.00.

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$42.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 260 to SEK 255. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from SEK 268 to SEK 236. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €68.90 ($72.53) to €66.30 ($69.79).

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €92.00 ($96.84) to €93.00 ($97.89). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,750 ($33.68) to GBX 2,100 ($25.72).

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €5.90 ($6.21) to €5.40 ($5.68).

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 210 ($2.57).

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from CHF 135 to CHF 123.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €6.60 ($6.95) to €6.30 ($6.63).

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €7.00 ($7.37) to €6.60 ($6.95). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

