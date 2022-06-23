Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 23rd (AIAGY, BLWYF, BVRDF, CRARY, EMLAF, ETTYF, GRRMF, HEINY, HLMAF, ITGGF)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 23rd:

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €87.00 ($91.58) to €81.00 ($85.26).

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,160 ($38.71) to GBX 3,230 ($39.56).

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($30.53) to €26.00 ($27.37).

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.50 ($11.05).

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$42.00.

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$42.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 260 to SEK 255. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from SEK 268 to SEK 236. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €68.90 ($72.53) to €66.30 ($69.79).

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €92.00 ($96.84) to €93.00 ($97.89). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,750 ($33.68) to GBX 2,100 ($25.72).

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €5.90 ($6.21) to €5.40 ($5.68).

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 210 ($2.57).

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from CHF 135 to CHF 123.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €6.60 ($6.95) to €6.30 ($6.63).

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €7.00 ($7.37) to €6.60 ($6.95). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

