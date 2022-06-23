Investors Research Corp Invests $606,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.97 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.