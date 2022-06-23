ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 63,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,032,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 871,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147,306 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 600,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 125,710 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,079 shares during the last quarter.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

