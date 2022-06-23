IoT Chain (ITC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $264,149.00

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $740,934.66 and $264,149.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001441 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00056238 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IoT Chain

ITC is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

