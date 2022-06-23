iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Holdings Raised by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 263,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 367,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of ICF opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
