iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 336,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45.

