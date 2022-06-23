iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Reduced by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,122,266 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.