iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

