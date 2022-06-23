iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Announces Dividend of $0.47 (TSE:XEU)

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of TSE:XEU traded down C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400. iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$22.53 and a 1-year high of C$28.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.02.

