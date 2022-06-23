iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (XMI) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on June 30th

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

XMI stock traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$31.14. 460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of C$30.61 and a one year high of C$38.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.52.

Get iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.