iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 13.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $66,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,456,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $206.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.