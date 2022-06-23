iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 13.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $66,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,456,000.
Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $206.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
