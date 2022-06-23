iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,247,000.

IVV traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $376.19. 859,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,788,182. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

