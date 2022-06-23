iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Holdings Lifted by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 457,868.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 22.8% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 831.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,237,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

