iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

XGD stock traded down C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 224,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,859. iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$16.14 and a 1-year high of C$23.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.51.

