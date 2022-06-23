ITM Power (LON:ITM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 225 to GBX 185. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock. ITM Power traded as low as GBX 201.11 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 210.33 ($2.58), with a volume of 429152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.63).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.53) price objective on ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.67) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.76) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 472 ($5.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 291.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 320.85.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

