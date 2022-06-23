Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.80 billion-$32.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.67 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

Jabil stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.76. 14,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,549. Jabil has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.