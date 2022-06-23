Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Trading 6% Higher

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) shares traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $26.98. 397,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 520,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.77.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
