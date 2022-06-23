J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $199,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of JJSF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,765. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day moving average of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.57. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.