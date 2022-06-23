Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $62.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 152185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JCI. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

