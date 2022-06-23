Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,445 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Capital Square LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $304.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.07. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

