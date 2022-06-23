Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1,111.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

