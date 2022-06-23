JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €107.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($112.63) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SY1. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($107.37) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($145.26) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($134.74) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($123.16) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €101.85 ($107.21) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €110.13. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($77.35).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

