JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €330.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($347.37) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MUV2. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($341.05) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($250.53) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($321.05) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €286.00 ($301.05) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

FRA MUV2 opened at €219.10 ($230.63) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €226.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €244.73. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of €166.59 ($175.36) and a 12-month high of €198.95 ($209.42).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.