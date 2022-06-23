JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,435

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,415 ($29.58) to GBX 2,435 ($29.83) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($36.50) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,662.20 ($32.61).

HLMA stock opened at GBX 1,945 ($23.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,239.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,500.27. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,270 ($40.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 11.53 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($31.05), for a total value of £912.60 ($1,117.83). Also, insider Tony Rice acquired 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,922 ($23.54) per share, for a total transaction of £58,832.42 ($72,063.23).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

