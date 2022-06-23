Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 8.2%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 52,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,266,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

