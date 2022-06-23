K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Trading Down 2.6%

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 148.50 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.82). 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.87).

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.98. The firm has a market cap of £66.43 million and a P/E ratio of 18.56.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 27,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £40,693.50 ($49,845.05). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,143 shares of company stock worth $4,671,450.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

