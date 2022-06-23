Kalmar (KALM) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kalmar has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $7,837.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00109706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00076671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,062,282 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.