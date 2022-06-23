Kava.io (KAVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $513.55 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00085810 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00290309 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00050677 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.