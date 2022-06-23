KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $16.47

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $17.41. KE shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 202,172 shares traded.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of -1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

